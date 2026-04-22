Businesses gear up as Dallas prepares for massive World Cup crowds With the FIFA World Cup headed to North America — and major matches coming to North Texas — downtown Dallas is bracing for a surge of soccer fans this June. Local businesses like BBQ DNA say they’ve been preparing for years and are eagerly anticipating the “FIFA phenomenon.” City leaders are also polishing downtown’s look and infrastructure, hoping to capture the attention — and spending — of the thousands, if not millions, of visitors expected during the tournament.