Woman arrested for stabbing a fire hose while Dallas firefighters battled blaze

Dallas police officers arrested a woman early Friday morning for allegedly stabbing a fire hose while Dallas firefighters were combating a house fire.

The fire started overnight at a house on Prosperity Avenue near Bonnie View Road in East Oak Cliff. No one was injured, and the cause fire is under investigation.

While the firefighters were working, a woman who lived in the neighborhood approached the scene and allegedly stabbed a fire hose multiple times, causing water to spray from the hose. Video from the scene shows water shooting out from at least six punctures in the fire hose. Despite the holes, the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Police have not yet identified the suspect, and it is unclear whether she had any connection to the home.

CBS News Texas has requested more details on the incident from Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue.