Dallas woman facing murder charge after failure to say "thank you" ends in fatal shooting, police say

A dispute over the failure to say "thank you" after a door was held open escalated Tuesday into a series of arguments, a fatal shooting at a Dallas shopping center, and the arrest of a 22-year-old woman on a murder charge, police said.

Police say Keona Hampton shot and killed 41-year-old Cecilia Simpson in the parking lot outside a PetSmart following a verbal and physical altercation that began at a nearby Five Below.

Shooting reported at shopping center

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wheatland Towne Crossing shopping center in the 2500 block of West Wheatland Road.

Simpson had been shot multiple times and was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to Methodist Central Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Hampton left the scene before officers arrived but was located, arrested and charged with murder later that day, according to police.

Keona Hampton, 22 Dallas Police Department

Affidavit details confrontation timeline

According to the arrest affidavit, Simpson held the door open for Hampton as they exited Five Below but became upset when Hampton didn't say "thank you," sparking a verbal dispute.

Simpson and a witness, who asked not to be identified, drove to PetSmart in the same shopping center and told employees Hampton was following them. Hampton entered the store, argued with the witness, then left and returned a few minutes later.

Simpson and Hampton argued again, prompting PetSmart employees to ask all parties to leave, according to the affidavit.

Fight escalates in parking lot

In the parking lot, Hampton allegedly threw a drink bottle at Simpson's vehicle. Simpson approached Hampton and continued arguing, which escalated into a physical fight. The witness told police that Simpson struck Hampton several times while yelling at her to leave.

When the witness stepped away from the fight, Hampton pulled out a black and silver handgun and fired three shots, striking Simpson and causing her to collapse, according to the affidavit.

Suspect tracked and arrested

Surveillance video showed Hampton fleeing in a black 2005 Ford 500 with visible damage. Police later found the vehicle at an apartment complex on John West Road in Dallas, where Hampton was located on a balcony.

Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Trail Glen Drive and arrested Hampton.

During an interview with detectives, Hampton admitted to engaging in a verbal dispute, entering PetSmart twice, throwing a drink bottle at Simpson's car, fighting with Simpson and ultimately pulling a gun and shooting her. Hampton told investigators she was "just trying to get [Simpson] away from her," the affidavit states.

Investigation remains ongoing

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Gross (#9896) via email at theodore.gross@dallaspolice.gov or by phone at (214) 671-3143.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.