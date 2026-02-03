Dallas woman shot, killed adult daughter in argument over alcohol, police say

A Dallas woman shot and killed her daughter on Monday during an argument that started over alcohol, Dallas police said.

Shanika Battle, 49, is in the Dallas County Jail charged with murder in the death of 28-year-old Tabatha Jones.

DPD responded to a home on Green Cove Lane near Oak Trail in southern Dallas just before 4 p.m. Monday after Jones called 911. She told dispatchers that her mother had shot her. Officers arrested Battle and found Jones on a bed with a gunshot wound to her side.

Jones was taken to a hospital, where she died about an hour later.

Under questioning from Dallas police, Battle said that Jones was upset with her for taking her alcohol. That started an argument, during which Battle said she took out a gun in order to scare Jones. Battle denied shooting Jones, police said.