Dallas woman dies after contracting West Nile Virus

Texas has the most human cases of West Nile virus in the country

DALLAS – A Dallas woman has died from West Nile Virus, the first death related to the mosquito-borne virus in Dallas County this year.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the woman was a resident of the 75230 ZIP code, in North Dallas, and had underlying health conditions.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS. "This heartbreaking tragedy underscores the critical importance of safeguarding against mosquito bites, which can transmit several diseases including WNV. With mosquito activity remaining high in Dallas County, we urge residents to follow the Four Ds to protect themselves."

Those four Ds are:

Deet: Apply insect repellents containing DEET or other EPA-approved ingredients when outdoors. Dress: Wear long, loose, light-colored clothing to cover exposed skin. Drain: Eliminate standing water sources around your home and workplace to prevent mosquito breeding. Dusk to dawn: Reduce outdoor activities during peak mosquito hours.

Texas currently has more human cases of West Nile Virus than any other state in the country, according to data from the CDC, and the numbers continue to climb as cities and counties report positive mosquito samples almost daily.

Last year, an Irving woman died from the virus.

What is West Nile Virus?

Mosquitoes contract West Nile Virus when they feed on the blood of infected birds, according to DCHHS. The infected mosquitoes then transmit West Nile Virus to humans and animals.

Severe West Nile Virus infections can cause neurological complications. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches.

There is no vaccine or treatment for West Nile Virus.