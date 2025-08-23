Dallas Wings fell to Seattle Storm behind rookie Dominque Malonga's 22-point performance

The Dallas Wings fell to the Seattle Storm 95-60 on their home court Friday night.

Maddy Siegrist led Dallas (9-28) with 12 points. Paige Bueckers scored eight of the Wings' first 12 points but finished with just 11 — all in the first half.

Bueckers was coming off a WNBA rookie record 44 points on Wednesday. She became the first player in league history to score more than 40 points while shooting 80% from the field. However, that too ended in a Dallas loss, 81-80, on a buzzer-beater by Kelsey Plum, and the team was eliminated from playoff contention.

It was Storm rookie, Dominique Malonga, who put on a show against the Wings Friday night at College Park Center in Arlington. She had 22 points and nine rebounds, and guard Erica Wheeler added 17 points.

It was Malonga's fourth game of at least 15 points and five rebounds off the bench, the most by a WNBA reserve this season.

Malonga made a reverse layup with 2.6 seconds left in the first half to give Seattle a 48-34 lead. The Wings fell to 1-23 when trailing at halftime this season.

Gabby Williams scored the Storm's first seven points of the third quarter to extend their lead to 55-36. Wheeler capped the quarter on a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to make it 67-45.

Malonga's third 3-pointer of the season put Seattle ahead 74-48 early in the fourth.

The Storm ultimately clinched the 2025 regular season series between the two teams at 3-1.

Bueckers continues to break records

Despite the loss, Bueckers continues to prove why she's a top contender for the WNBA's Rookie of the Year.

She cracked the WNBA's Top 10 list for most points in a rookie season, passing Diana Taurasi and Aliyah Boston for the No. 10 spot with 581 career points on the season.

Up next

Dallas will host the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday, Aug. 24, at College Park Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.