Dallas is making moves. Wings re-sign Arike Ogunbowale to multi-year deal, add Jessica Shepard and Alanna Smith

The return of a 4-time All-Star, the co-defensive player of the year and a powerhouse on both sides of the floor – many teams across the WNBA made some major moves during free agency over the weekend, including the Dallas Wings.

To top it off, this is the first season where players are capitalizing on higher salaries from the new CBA, making it possible for some of them to earn more than $1 million in a year for the first time.

Building a legacy

More than 80% of the league's veteran players are free agents this year, including Dallas' star guard Arike Ogunbowale, but she's staying right here.

The Wings announced Saturday that the organization re-signed the franchise's leading scorer on a multi-year, nearly $1.2 million deal.

During her time with Dallas, Ogunbowale has been named a four-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time All-Star Game MVP, and she's been a three-time WNBA selection. She enters this season as not only the Wings' leading scorer, but also the leader in field goals made, three-pointers and free throws made.

"We are so excited that Arike has chosen to return to Dallas and build upon her great legacy here," Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller said in a press release. "Her commitment to the Wings and City of Dallas is undeniable and we are looking forward to building this team with her veteran leadership at the forefront."

Ogunbowale's resume speaks for itself, and outside the WNBA, she recently celebrated winning the Unrivaled Championship in the offseason.

Impactful on both side of the floor

But that wasn't the only notable news by the Wings this weekend; the team added Ogunbowale's former Notre Dame teammate, and Minnesota Lynx forward, Jessica Shepard, to its roster.

Shepard, who was a free agent this season, signed a multiyear deal after being with the Lynx for five seasons.

Shepard, at 6'4", brings much-needed size and rebounding to Dallas' frontcourt, but she's also known for her basketball IQ on both sides of the floor.

In over 40 games with the Lynx last season, she averaged 8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assist, while shooting nearly 64% percent from the field. She ranked 7th overall in the WNBA for rebounds.

"She was a priority for us in free agency because of her versatility offensively. She is a fantastic passer and facilitator, along with being an incredible scorer around the rim," said Miller.

A defensive steal

Another piece that was a priority for Dallas, adding a defensive presence and who better than the reigning Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Alanna Smith.

Smith, who signed a multi-year agreement with the Wings, also comes from the Lynx after two standout seasons.

Last season she started in 42 games, averaging 9.6 points on 48.5% shooting, along with 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Smith finished third in the league in both blocks and total blocks (80) last year, setting career highs in both those categories.

Smith, a native Australian, has also been a longtime member of the Australian National Team, named to the All-Star Five at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Wings also traded Diamond Miller to the Connecticut Sun for Rayah Marshall on Thursday in a swap of frontcourt players this weekend. And late Sunday announced they assigned veteran point guard Lindsay Allen.

Who's up next for the Wings?

The Wings have the No. 1 pick in Monday's draft after getting Paige Bueckers in that spot last year. Bueckers was honored as rookie of the year after averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

The top pick on Monday night will earn $500,000 in her first year, with the second and third picks making $466,913 and $436,016. Whoever is chosen first will make nearly seven times as much as Paige Bueckers did last season as the No. 1 choice. Second and third-round picks will make $270,000, which is more than the previous maximum salary in the old CBA.

There are four players at the top of the list, including TCU point guard Olivia Miles, recent NCAA champion Lauren Betts and Spain's Awa Fam, but fans and now mock drafts are projecting Azzi Fudd as the top selection.

Fudd, UConn guard and Bueckers' former teammate, was the most Outstanding Player at the 2025 Final Four. The 3-point snipper looks to be the best choice for the Wings after the moves they made over the weekend.

The draft is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. CT, and the Wings are hosting a watch party at Happiest Hour in Dallas starting at 4 p.m.