Dallas Wings season opener draws excited fans as Paige Bueckers makes WNBA debut

A line of fans waited more than an hour and a half outside College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, eager to watch the Dallas Wings kick off their season.

"Just excited. This is actually our first WNBA game," said fan Anna Williams. "This is the only home team we pay attention to besides the Dallas Stars. I have learned the whole roster and everything."

Paige Bueckers boosts Wings' profile

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings attempts a free-throw against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at College Park Center on May 16, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Much of the excitement centered on the Wings' new star player, Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall draft pick who joined the team in April. The addition of Bueckers has put the franchise in the spotlight more than ever in its 10-year history, said Wings Chief Operating Officer Lauryn Turner.

"I think one of the most amazing stats is we sold merchandise in all 50 states and 23 countries," Turner said. "It's such an exciting time for all women in sports, but especially in women's basketball."

Fan travels from Boston for game

Among those who traveled long distances to see Bueckers play was Coral Sequin, who flew from Boston to Dallas just for the game.

"I came in from Boston yesterday at 10 a.m. to come see this game," Sequin said. She even purchased a cowboy hat personalized with Bueckers' initials and jersey number.

Sequin shared her thoughts on whether the WNBA is experiencing a resurgence, saying that people are starting to see women's sports as simply sports, deserving of the same attention and recognition.

"I think people are realizing now women's sports — it's just sports, too," Sequin said. "It's not women's sports, it's sports, and it deserves the attention."

Young fan finds inspiration in game

For 8-year-old Lilly, Friday's matchup was her first WNBA game. Her father said he hoped the experience would inspire her to pursue her passions.

"It means a lot. It gives her something to look forward to, someone to look up to," he said. "It gives them a reason to try to get further in life, doing the sports they love as well."

Though the Wings lost 99-84 to the Minnesota Lynx, fans said the sold-out game was a promising sign for the team and its future.