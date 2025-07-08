Dallas Wings fell to Phoenix Mercury behind Sami Whitcomb's career-high 36 points, losing 72-102

The Dallas Wings fell to the Phoenix Mercury Monday night, losing 72-102.

In their last matchup on July 3, the Wings started four rookies due to injuries —Paige Bueckers, Aziah James, JJ Quinerly, and Luisa Geiselosoder —and beat the Mercury 98-89.

Dallas' trio of Bueckers, James and Quinerly combined for 68 points that game, with James scoring a career-high 28 points. But they couldn't produce that same magic during Monday's game with the same lineup.

Phoenix was all about avenging that loss.

Phoenix's Sami Whitcomb proved to be unstoppable Monday, scoring 29 of her career-high 36 points in the first quarter. Also, the Mercury shot 55% from the field and 50% from three-point range in the first, while the Wings were limited to 40% from the field and just 20% from beyond the arc.

Overall, on the night, the Wings shot 36% from the field, while the Mercury shot nearly 48%.

Despite the loss, Quinerly had a career-high 18 points and a career-best four made threes during the game. James added 15, and Bueckers scored 11.

"The three-ball started to fall, so that was good to see," Quinerly said during the post-game press conference. "But still took that loss. We definitely got to come back for that next game better than we did today."

The Wings have been without starters Arike Ogunbowale (left thumb injury) and DiJonai Carrington has been out for the last several games with a rib injury.

Dallas' record is now 6-14 on the season, while Phoenix improved to 13-6.

Dallas remains on the road to face the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, July 9. Tipoff at Wintrust Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.