Dallas Wings on a 4-game losing streak after being defeated by Los Angeles Sparks, 93-79

The Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks were both trying to snap their three-game losing streaks Friday night, and the Sparks came out on top.

The Wings are now 1-8 on the season after losing to the Sparks 93-79 behind LA's Azura Stevens' career-high five 3-pointers.

Former Wings guard turned Sparks guard, Odyssey Sims, who was coming off a 32-point performance in an 85-80 loss to Phoenix on Sunday, added 19 points and three 3-pointers for Los Angeles.

The Wings trailed by five at halftime after Sims converted a three-point play with 2.2 seconds left. Sims finished the half with nine points, Stevens added 13 and Dearica Hamby had 11.

The Sparks started the third quarter on a 6-0 run and added a 9-0 run to begin the fourth for a 76-55 lead. The Wings had three turnovers and two missed shots in the opening three minutes of the fourth.

Stevens reached her career high on 3-pointers with 4:45 left in the fourth on a wide-open shot from the corner off a nice drive and pass by Kelsey Plum.

DiJonai Carrington scored 16 points and JJ Quinerly had a career-high 14 for Dallas. Luisa Geiselsoder had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double. Kaila Charles had 10 points.

The Wings were without both of their point guards -- rookie Paige Bueckers, who missed her third consecutive game with a concussion, and Ty Harris.

Dallas has allowed 90-plus points three times during its four-game losing streak.

Dallas looks to break home skid

Dallas is looking to end its 4-game home skid with a victory against Minnesota on Sunday, June 8.

Sunday's meeting will be the third of the season between the two teams. Dallas is 0- at home, and Minnesota is 4- on the road.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.