Dallas Wings rally behind Jessica Shepard's triple-double to beat Chicago Sky 99-89

Jessica Shepard had her second career triple-double and the first in the WNBA this season. Arike Ogunbowale scored 11 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 99-89 on Wednesday night.

Shepard tied her season high with 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting, added a career-best 12 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Natasha Cloud hit two free throws that cut Chicago's deficit to three points with 2:32 left, but Ogunbowale answered with a 3-pointer 11 seconds later, then hit another with 1:42 remaining that made it 93-84.

Paige Bueckers scored 24 points for the Wings (3-2). Rookie Azzi Fudd tied her career high with 12 points. The No. 1 overall pick also scored 12 in a 92-69 win Monday against Washington.

Kamilla Cardoso had a season-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 11 rebounds — her second consecutive double-double and third this season — for the Sky (3-2). Cloud had 21 points and eight rebounds, Skylar Diggins scored 15 and Gabriela Jaquez added 12 points.

Shepard had eight points, six rebounds and five assists in the third quarter as the Wings outscored Chicago 34-26. It was Dallas' highest-scoring quarter this season and led to a 71-64 advantage. The Wings made 11 of 16 (68.8%) from the field, 3 of 5 from behind the arc, and hit 9 of 11 from the free-throw line in the period.

Rickea Jackson, Chicago's leading scorer at 18.0 points per game, missed her first game following a season-ending ACL injury sustained Sunday in the Sky's 86-79 win over Minnesota.

The Wings snapped a six-game skid against Chicago.

Rachel Banham converted a four-point play that capped a 10-0 run and gave the Sky an 11-point lead late in the first quarter.

Up next

The Wings, now 2- on the road, will face Atlanta at College Park Arena on Friday, May 22.

This is the second time the teams will meet this season. The Dream spoiled Dallas' home opener by winning 77-72.

Tip-off for Friday's game is at 6:30 CT.