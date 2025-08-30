Short-handed Dallas Wings fall to Atlanta Dream 100-78. "We ran out of gas a little bit"

The Dallas Wings needed some emergency relief to have enough players to play against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

The Wings fought hard, but just didn't have enough to beat the Dream, falling 100-78.

Dallas signed Christyn Williams and extended another seven-day contract to Amy Okonkwo to give the Wings the league minimum eight players available for the game.

"We didn't know if we'd have enough players to play tonight," Dallas wing Maddy Siegrist said after the loss.

The Wings were able to sign players to the hardship exception since they were below the minimum needed that occurs when a squad has two players or more out due to injury, illness or other extenuating circumstances.

"We're playing the hand we're dealt. We have people coming in who have never played before," said Paige Bueckers, who had 16 points and 10 assists.

Dallas is missing Luisa Geiselsöder (right shoulder), Ty Harris (left knee), Aziaha James (right ankle), Haley Jones (right knee), Arike Ogunbowale (right knee), JJ Quinerly (left knee) and Li Yueru (left knee).

Bueckers missed the last game but was able to play against the Dream.

"Our front office has been busy. Unfortunate with the bug that we're being hit with right now," Dallas coach Chris Koclanes said. "Wish everyone was healthy and can get healthy quick. Lots of work behind the scenes to see who is available. It's an awkward time of the year because so many players are heading overseas for their international responsibilities."

Dallas was in striking distance to start the fourth quarter before Atlanta scored the first eight points to put the game away.

"We ran out of gas a little bit. We had some lapses defensively," Siegrist said.

The Wings (9-31) haven't had a player appear in every game this season, and the franchise has had over 100 games missed by players due to injury or absence during the season.