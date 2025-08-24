Dallas Wings see 5th straight loss as Golden State's Burton shines in 90-81 win

Veronica Burton had 25 points, 13 assists and a career-high four blocks and the Golden State Valkyries beat Dallas 90-81 on Sunday, sending the Wings to their fifth straight loss.

Golden State (19-18) snapped a three-game skid and has a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Sparks for the eighth and final spot in the WNBA playoffs, which begin Sept. 14.

Iliana Rupert tied her career high with 17 points, Kaila Charles matched her career best with 16 points and Kate Martin hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Valkyries.

Burton, who had her fourth double-double this season, made a layup with 7:53 to play that capped a 10-0 run and gave the Valkyries their biggest lead of the game at 69-55.

Dallas (9-28) has lost 10 of its last 11.

Maddy Siegrist led the Wings with 16 points and Myisha Hines-Allen scored 15. Amy Okonkwo made her second WNBA appearance and added a career-high 12 points, and Grace Berger scored 11. Rookie Paige Bueckers had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting, grabbed a career-high tying nine rebounds and five assists.

Rookie JJ Quinerly (knee), Li Yueru (knee) and Arike Ogunbowale (knee) did not play for Dallas.

The Valkyries host Washington on Saturday. Dallas plays Connecticut at home on Wednesday.