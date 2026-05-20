World‑renowned environmental artist Wyland threatens legal action after Dallas' iconic "Whale Wall" painted over

The artist behind one of downtown Dallas' most recognizable murals is threatening legal action after the decades‑old "Whale Wall" was painted over as part of a FIFA World Cup-related project.

World‑renowned environmental artist Wyland says he was never notified before his mural, "Ocean Life," also known as Whaling Wall 82, was largely covered in blue paint earlier this month.

"I mean, it's not right on any level," Wyland told CBS News Texas. "They destroyed one of the murals that is iconic to the city of Dallas."

Decades‑old mural spanned eight stories

The massive mural at 505 N. Akard St. was completed in 1999 and stretched roughly 17,000 square feet across eight stories in downtown Dallas. It featured humpback whales, dolphins, and other marine life and was dedicated by former Cowboys running back Herschel Walker and JCPenney.

The mural was part of Wyland's globally recognized "Whaling Wall" series — a collection of more than 100 large‑scale ocean murals created around the world to promote marine conservation. According to Wyland, the Dallas mural was one of 103 monumental ocean murals spanning cities from Laguna Beach, California, to Havana, Cuba.

Wyland is also known for painting what was once recognized as the world's largest mural on the Long Beach Convention Center in California, covering more than three acres.

Cease‑and‑desist letter cites federal law

In a cease‑and‑desist letter obtained by CBS News Texas, attorneys representing Wyland accused the City of Dallas, the building owner, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 organizing committee of "destroying, distorting, and modifying" the mural in violation of federal law.

The letter states the mural was destroyed "without seeking Mr. Wyland's consent, permission, or even the most basic professional courtesy of advance notice."

Wyland's attorneys argue the mural is protected under the federal Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990, or VARA, which grants artists certain rights over the preservation and integrity of their work.

"The intentional and willful destruction of the Mural is a direct violation of VARA," the letter states.

Dispute over whether notice was given

The letter also claims no written waiver exists allowing the mural to be altered or destroyed, and alleges Wyland was never provided advance notice.

According to the cease‑and‑desist letter, Wyland intends to dedicate any potential financial recovery from the case toward Dallas‑area art programs, conservation initiatives, and the local art community.

The FIFA World Cup organizing committee previously told CBS News Texas it wanted to create a mural by a Dallas artist that reflected "the energy, unity, and global spirit surrounding the World Cup."

Downtown Dallas Inc. confirmed it initiated conversations with FIFA about using the wall but said it did not commission, fund, or manage the project.

A spokesperson for the building owner told CBS News Texas that Wyland was informed about the mural project in March. Wyland disputes that claim.

"They did everything wrong," Wyland said. "They didn't give any notice, they didn't call me. You know, they lied."

Artist says case is about rights

Wyland says the controversy goes beyond one mural or conservation message and is ultimately about protecting artists' rights.

"Artists should have the rights to their work," Wyland said. "That thin piece of paint on that wall belongs to the artist."

Only small portions of the original mural remain visible. Wyland says if the cease‑and‑desist demands are not met, the next step will be a lawsuit.

More information about the Wyland Foundation is available online.