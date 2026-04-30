Heavy rain, possible flash flooding expected across North Texas as temperatures drop into 60s, 50s

Showers and a few storms will develop late Thursday morning into the afternoon and will increase in coverage as a shortwave disturbance moves in from the west, bringing added lift and moisture into North Texas. Coverage will run around 40–60%, with rain moving across the area in waves.

While instability is lower than earlier this week, don't rule out a few rumbles of thunder and isolated pockets of small hail in stronger cells. Rain will taper somewhat later Thursday evening into the night, with a brief lull expected overnight.

Highs today will stay below normal in the mid to upper-60s under cloudy skies.

Despite drying out late evening into the night, showers will re-develop after 4 a.m. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s, with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday is shaping up to be a widespread rain event across North Texas. A stronger upper-level disturbance will bring deep moisture and stronger forcing, leading to steady rain and embedded thunderstorms through much of the day.

While this is not a severe weather setup, rainfall rates could be efficient enough to produce localized flooding or ponding on roads. Temperatures will struggle to warm, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Expected rainfall totals:

½" to 1" north of I-20

1" to 3" south of I-20

Outlook for this weekend

As the rain tapers off Friday night, it will transition to a much nicer weekend. North Texans will wake to cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday, so make sure to grab a jacket if you are headed out early.

During the afternoon, the sun will break out, and it will be quite comfortable with temperatures in the 70s & light north winds.

Sunday looks gorgeous with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper-70s. Next week looks quieter with highs mainly in the 80s.