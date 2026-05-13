Warm, humid and breezy conditions expected to round out the rest of the week for North Texas

A warmup is underway across North Texas, unlike the cooler starts earlier this week, temperatures on Wednesday morning are already running noticeably warmer.

Skies will stay mostly sunny with quiet weather continuing under high pressure. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to 90 degrees, with a few western spots potentially reaching the low 90s.

Winds remain fairly light out of the south and southeast at 5 to 10 mph, which is contributing to Wednesday's Air Quality Alert.

Wednesday night will be quiet and warmer with mainly clear skies. Temperatures only fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Expect Thursday to also be warmer, breezier and a bit more humid. South winds increase with gusts over 20 mph possible at times, and highs climb into the low 90s.

You'll also notice a higher humidity and a less comfortable feel than earlier this week.

That trend continues Friday, with warm, breezy, and increasingly humid conditions, highs in the low 90s once again. The weather continues to be dry.

Weekend outlook

Saturday still looks mainly dry. A very low storm chance remains in the forecast, but the atmosphere appears capped and stable enough that most, if not all, of North Texas should stay rain-free. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, the forecast looks favorable.

Most of Sunday still looks dry, warm and humid. By late afternoon and into the evening, thunderstorm chances begin to increase, especially north and west of the Metroplex, as the pattern becomes more active.

Early next week

This is the timeframe the First Alert Weather Team is watching most closely for rain and thunderstorms. A front moving into North Texas will bring higher storm coverage Monday and Tuesday, with the potential for widespread beneficial rainfall.

Some stronger storms cannot be ruled out, but details on timing and intensity will become clearer later this week.