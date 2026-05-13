Staying warm in North Texas to end this week, storm chances for early next week Wednesday night will be quiet and warmer with mainly clear skies. Temperatures only fall into the mid to upper 60s. Expect Thursday to also be warmer, breezier and a bit more humid. South winds increase with gusts over 20 mph possible at times, and highs climb into the low 90s. You'll also notice a higher humidity and a less comfortable feel than earlier this week. That trend continues Friday, with warm, breezy, and increasingly humid conditions, highs in the low 90s once again. The weather continues to be dry.