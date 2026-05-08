Chance of showers, storms increases Mother's Day weekend across North Texas

Some North Texans are waking up to thunderstorms Friday morning, mainly across Denton and Collin counties. Expect isolated storms to continue throughout the first half of the morning, with downpours and small hail possible.

Rain chances decrease by Friday afternoon.

There have been some changes to the forecast, especially regarding the chance of severe weather. There are three possibilities: Friday night, Saturday night and the best chance is on Sunday.

Friday night, a cluster of storms moves into the Red River counties, likely around midnight, and may be strong to severe. The Red River counties, and Northern Denton and Collin counties are under a level 2/5 risk tonight, mainly for damaging winds and some hail.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the morning starts with some clouds, then there will be sunshine in the afternoon. Saturday looks to be the best day for outdoor plans this weekend.

During the early evening, a dryline will be out to the west, and storms may develop across the northwestern counties, with a small chance that some of these storms will hold together for part of the viewing area.

For Mother's Day (Sunday), a First Alert Weather Day is in effect due to an increased threat of severe weather. Most of the viewing area is under a level 2/5 risk for severe storms, with large hail being the main threat, along with damaging winds. The day will not be a washout.

The morning and midday, through the early afternoon, should remain dry. Brunch plans for mom will be just fine. By the afternoon and into the evening, a cold front will move in, increasing our chance for strong to severe storms areawide.

The storms push out of the area by midnight Monday, and it will be a dry and cooler start to the workweek. The humidity will drop, bringing a refreshing start on Tuesday morning in the 50s – before temperatures quickly heat up throughout the week.