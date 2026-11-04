North Texas to stay noticeably cooler this week with temperatures in 70s

Wednesday morning's temperatures are noticeably cooler, in the 40s for the Red River counties and the 50s across the metroplex. You'll want to grab a light jacket or sweatshirt when you step outside.

Expect plenty of sunshine and blue sky by the afternoon with seasonable high temperatures in the 70s. Another cold front is approaching on Thursday, which will increase winds and raise temperatures up into the upper 70s. There is just a slim 10% chance, mainly north of DFW, of an isolated shower or two.

Behind this cold front, sweater weather returns. DFW will stay breezy as the northerly winds bring cooler temperatures into the 60s.

The 60s hang around this weekend, with overnight lows falling into the 40s. There's a slim 10-20% chance of rain from Saturday night into next week, but overall the weather pattern stays fairly quiet.