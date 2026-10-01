Threat for flash flooding, gusty winds builds across North Texas as heavy rain moves in

It's a wet start already for portions of North Texas on Thursday. Some northwest counties have already received over 4" of rain. Flash flood warnings are in place for Cooke and Montague Counties through 5 a.m.

It's a First Alert Weather Day due to the flooding threat. The line of heavy rain is west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex as of 3:30 a.m., but the first raindrops of the morning in parts of the DFW will likely fall toward 5 a.m.

Rain will be very heavy at times as it makes its way east and will move slowly, prompting flooding concerns areawide, especially causing ponding on roadways. Total rainfall amounts are still on track to reach 2" to 4" with isolated amounts over 6", depending on where the front stalls out.

A flood watch is in place through 7 a.m. Friday, which means flooding will be possible. As the rain moves through, expect gusty winds that will reduce visibility on roads, combined with the heavy rain. The severe weather risk for Thursday has been dropped, but non-severe storms with the rainfall will still be possible.

DFW will likely get a break in rain activity Thursday afternoon before more rain builds in overnight and continues on Friday morning. Showers are expected to move through parts of DFW during the morning commute on Friday, though they will be less than on Thursday.

Another round will be possible on Friday afternoon.

Rain chances hang around this weekend, and it will dry out by Sunday afternoon. You'll notice a nice drop in humidity by Monday afternoon, with a refreshing start to Tuesday morning.