North Texas prepares for heavy rain, potential flooding after months of hot, dry weather
The CBS News Texas First Alert meteorologists are tracking large storms as they approach North Texas starting on Wednesday. Heavy rain and flooding are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with rain continuing on and off through Friday.
Much of North Texas is expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain, and certain areas could receive up to 6 inches. The rain presents a flooding threat after months of above-average temperatures and virtually no rainfall across the region.
The storm comes from the remnants of former Hurricane Polo as the storm crosses Mexico and enters the southwestern U.S. Millions of people from Arizona to Iowa could be at risk for flash floods.
Homecoming parade canceled
Lovejoy ISD in Collin County canceled its homecoming parade that was scheduled for Wednesday evening in the Heritage Ranch neighborhood in Fairview.
"We know how much our students, families, staff, and community look forward to this special Lovejoy tradition, and we share in the disappointment. However, the safety of our Lovejoy community must always come first," the district said in a social media post.
The district is working to reschedule to parade.