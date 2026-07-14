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Isolated, scattered storms possible as North Texas heats back up by the weekend

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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It's a much drier start Tuesday morning compared to Monday, with temperatures in the 70s. You'll notice the humidity when you step outside.

The final World Cup match takes place at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, and if you're heading to the game, expect dry conditions on the way with the chance for isolated storms afterward.

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Shower and thunderstorm activity will be better south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday afternoon.

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures stay around the 90° mark with more chances for storms.

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After Thursday, a drier pattern begins, but temperatures heat back up quickly. Highs rise into the mid-90s to upper-90s by the weekend, with feels-like temperatures back into the triple digits. 

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