First 100-degree days of the summer approach as wind gusts increase for North Texas

When you step outside to start Thursday, you'll notice a little dip in humidity. It doesn't feel quite as muggy, as dewpoints are in the upper 60s. Just a few days ago, dewpoints were in the upper 70s.

By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid-90s and feel like they are triple digits. This trend continues into the weekend.

Temperatures continue to heat up into the weekend, and the first 100° day of the season is likely by Sunday. You'll also notice an uptick in wind due to a tightening pressure gradient (difference in pressure) between an upper-level low across the Pacific Northwest and the ridge of high pressure across the area, which is responsible for the heat.

The strong ridge keeps North Texas dry and temperatures hot into next week. Expect several days in the lower 100s next week - hello summer in DFW.