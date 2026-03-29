Expect sunny skies, breezy conditions before rounds of rain move into North Texas this week

Sunday starts cold, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s across North Texas. By the afternoon, the forecast will be vastly different.

Expect sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s and southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

The warmer-than-average temperatures will stay in the forecast for the next week. The high for this time of year should be in the low 70s, but 80s are expected.

Enjoy the sunshine because a change in the weather pattern is expected on Tuesday, March 31. A disturbance will sweep across North Texas on Tuesday evening, allowing for a few strong storms to ignite for counties to the west of the metroplex.

Late Wednesday into Thursday, a cold front will collide with enough moisture and instability to produce scattered showers and potentially a few isolated stronger storms as the system migrates eastward.

Mostly cloudy skies and daily rain chances will linger through the rest of the week and into Easter weekend as more disturbances are likely. Though the forecast details are still being ironed out, it's a good idea to plan some indoor festivities this holiday weekend.