Warm, breezy Sunday on deck as dry stretch expected for North Texas

Saturday's rainfall total of 1.3" at DFW broke records, marking the wettest Valentine's Day for DFW, and beating the prior record of 1.19" set back in 2017.

Even with that record rain, though, the region is still well below normal for rainfall this winter season, with a deficit of 4.3".

Through the rest of the weekend, clouds are expected for the first half of Sunday, but sunshine returns Sunday afternoon. It will be a bit breezy, with highs in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week will be warm and dry, with temperatures steadily climbing to the mid-70s for Presidents Day, and back near 80 by midweek.

The First Alert Weather Team will be watching an elevated grass fire threat from about Tuesday through Thursday, due to warm temps, breezy conditions at times, and low humidity.

Outside of that, it will be a great week for outdoor plans, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and dry conditions.