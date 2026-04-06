Cooler temperatures hit North Texas before climbing back into 80s late week

Temperatures are cool for some to start the workweek, with some areas waking up to the 40s. You'll need a light jacket or sweatshirt to start Monday.

Highs will be just a few degrees above the average of 74° at 72°. Expect highs to climb back above average by Wednesday. The workweek stays dry and quiet.

Rain chances pick up again toward the end of the workweek and into the weekend. There's a possibility of showers and storms on Friday, with increased chances for thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted part of North Texas on Sunday for the potential of severe storms. Stay tuned as the First Alert Weather Team continues to refine the forecast next week.