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Cooler temperatures hit North Texas before climbing back into 80s late week

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Temperatures are cool for some to start the workweek, with some areas waking up to the 40s. You'll need a light jacket or sweatshirt to start Monday.

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Highs will be just a few degrees above the average of 74° at 72°.  Expect highs to climb back above average by Wednesday. The workweek stays dry and quiet.

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Rain chances pick up again toward the end of the workweek and into the weekend. There's a possibility of showers and storms on Friday, with increased chances for thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. 

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The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted part of North Texas on Sunday for the potential of severe storms. Stay tuned as the First Alert Weather Team continues to refine the forecast next week. 

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