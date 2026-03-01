Sunday stays pleasant; severe weather chances return to North Texas midweek

Sunday is the start of meteorological spring, and it will be a warm one with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

It will be cloudy in the morning before the sunshine peaks in the afternoon. It will be a mild morning for those running in the Cowtown Marathon, with temperatures in the 60s.

DFW will stay dry and breezy with winds between 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. There is a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday night across the Red River counties and possibly slightly further south, as a front tries to push through.

Looking ahead to the upcoming workweek, the weather turns much more active. Chances for rain and thunderstorms begin Wednesday and continue into next weekend. There are two First Alert Weather Days in place for both Wednesday and Friday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible both days, with all forms of severe weather possible. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances continue from midweek onward, with 1-3" of rain possible.