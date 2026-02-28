Weather for Cowtown Marathon weekend looks to stay warm, breezy as temperatures hit 80s

Those who ran the Cowtown 5k and 10k Saturday morning had a fabulous forecast, temperatures were in the low 60s with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze. The mild weather is expected all weekend long.

Saturday, temperatures will climb into the 80s. The high for this time of the year is typically around 64 degrees, sitting 20 degrees above average. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day, and winds will remain breezy coming from the south, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Due to the dry, windy and warmer-than-average temperatures, high fire danger is expected for counties to the west of Dallas-Fort Worth.

A few sprinkles will be possible Saturday and Sunday along the Red River Valley due to a disturbance; however, most of North Texas will stay dry. Expect another morning like Saturday if you're planning to run the half or full Cowtown Marathon.

The dry weather pattern isn't expected to last much longer. Starting Tuesday night through the next weekend, rain and storms will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a slight risk for Wednesday for the chance of scattered severe storms. As of now, all modes of severe weather will be possible. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect; now is the time to prepare for the risk.

The unsettled weather pattern and above-average temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week.