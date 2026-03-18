Record high temperatures possible as the warming trend begins in North Texas

The warm-up begins on Wednesday, as morning temperatures are in the 40s instead of the 30s like the previous day.

You'll need a light jacket on Wednesday morning, but sunglasses by the afternoon.

Expect high clouds to stream in from time to time in the afternoon; otherwise, it will be warm with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. There is an elevated fire threat for portions of the northwest counties, mainly along and north of I-20.

A ridge of high pressure will slowly start to build in and really crank temperatures up over the next couple of days. Expect a taste of summer beginning Thursday and continuing into this weekend.

On Friday and Sunday, DFW will likely tie or break previous records.

By Monday, a front moves into the area, dropping temperatures into the 80s. As of now, it looks like temperatures will stay above average for the rest of the month and into the start of April. Enjoy!