Dallas man confesses to stabbing, killing his father as he slept to "stop his existence", arrest affidavit says

A 29-year-old Dallas man has been arrested for fatally stabbing his father in his sleep, an arrest affidavit revealed.

Adrian Mendoza is charged with murder in the death of Samuel Mendoza.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a little after 7 a.m. Wednesday, responded to a stabbing call at an apartment in the 2800 block of Peavy Road. When they arrived, they met with the suspect, Adrian Mendoza, who called 911 and said he stabbed his father.

Adrian Mendoza is charged with murder in the death of Samuel Mendoza. Dallas Police Department

Mendoza was arrested and immediately transported to the Dallas Police Headquarters for an interview.

The arrest affidavit stated that when officers entered the apartment where the stabbing happened, they found the victim, Samuel Mendoza, dead on an air mattress. Officers said he had multiple stab wounds to both his head and neck.

Officers also found the suspected murder weapon, a large sheathed combat-style knife on the table that "appeared to have blood on it."

Suspect confesses, shares his motive

DPD said Adrian Mendoza agreed to talk about the crime after being read his Miranda rights. Police said he admitted to stabbing his father at least four times while he slept.

The arrest affidavit said Adrian Mendoza believed his father was "killing people and hurting kids," but didn't provide police with any evidence to support his belief. He also said that he was going to use whatever method he could to "stop his [father's] existence."

When he was asked why he didn't call the police concerning his father doing bad things, Adrian Mendoza said he "was following what he learned in Duolingo," the affidavit said.

He is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail.