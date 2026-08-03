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Video shows 3 suspects allegedly breaking into vehicles at movie theater parking lot in Dallas, police say

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with breaking into vehicles in a movie theater parking lot over the weekend.

DPD said that dash camera video captured the suspects in a light-colored GMC Yukon, when two of them got out and started breaking into vehicles. One vehicle seen in the video appears to be a black two-door Chevy Camaro.

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No further details have been released by police; however, they are asking that anyone who recognizes the suspects in the video call 9-1-1.  

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