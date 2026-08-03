Video shows 3 suspects allegedly breaking into vehicles at movie theater parking lot in Dallas, police say
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with breaking into vehicles in a movie theater parking lot over the weekend.
DPD said that dash camera video captured the suspects in a light-colored GMC Yukon, when two of them got out and started breaking into vehicles. One vehicle seen in the video appears to be a black two-door Chevy Camaro.
No further details have been released by police; however, they are asking that anyone who recognizes the suspects in the video call 9-1-1.