Dallas trial date set for rapper Pooh Shiesty in kidnapping, armed robbery Gucci Mane case

A trial date has been set for Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty for kidnapping charges after he allegedly pulled a gun during a contract dispute with Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane's record label in Dallas.

Pooh Shiesty, whose legal name is Lontrell Williams Jr., is one of nine defendants charged in the January confrontation, which happened at a recording studio on Dallas Parkway.

Pooh Shiesty is scheduled to stand trial in federal court in Dallas on July 6. The final pretrial conference is scheduled for July 1, according to court documents.

Affidavit details allegations

Prosecutors said the Pooh Shiesty and the other suspects planned a violent ambush, luring the victims to Texas for a "business meeting."

The victims, including Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, flew to Dallas to meet with Pooh Shiesty. Investigators said the suspects, including Pooh Shiesty and Big30, another rapper, separated the victims when they entered the recording studio on Dallas Parkway.

Pooh Shiesty allegedly took Gucci Mane into a recording room while others remained in a control room. Inside the recording room, Pooh Shiesty allegedly pulled an AK-style pistol and forced Gucci Mane to sign paperwork releasing him from his contract with Gucci's label, 1017 Records.

As that was happening, prosecutors said the remaining suspects drew firearms and began robbing others in the studio.

Evidence leads to arrests

According to court documents, the evidence gathered in the case included surveillance video, cellphone data and social media posts made by the suspects.

All nine were taken into custody on April 1 and April 2.

On April 9, a federal judge in Dallas ordered Pooh Shiesty to remain in custody pending trial.

If convicted as charged, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of up to life in federal prison.