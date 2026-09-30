Heavy rain, isolated disruptive storms to move through North Texas Wednesday; flood watch in effect

A few showers are moving through western counties, while others are waking up to plenty of clouds on Wednesday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 90s, and a few pop-up showers or storms throughout the day. The better chance for storms, including the potential for severe storms, comes on Wednesday evening as a front approaches from the west.

Levels 1 and 2 risks are in place, with damaging winds as the main threat.

Heavy rain moves into the area overnight, increasing the risk of flooding.

Thursday and Friday are both First Alert Weather Days due to the threat of flooding and areawide strong storms.

A flood watch is in effect beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Friday morning. At least 2" to 4" of rain is likely across most of North Texas, with a swath of 6"+ inches possible depending on where the front stalls out.

Plan to leave your house a little earlier on Thursday, as heavy rain is likely to continue before and during the morning commute, causing ponding on roadways.

The rain will continue throughout the day, but there may be a break at times. There is a low-end level 1 risk of severe storms as this system moves through, capable of producing gusty winds.

Heavier rain gradually pushes east on Friday, although there is a chance some of these linger across DFW for the morning drive.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there will be lingering showers on Saturday with some clearing and drier conditions on the way for Sunday afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine early next week with morning temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. Break out the pumpkin spice.