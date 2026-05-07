Expect more clouds than sunshine Thursday across North Texas as temperatures warm into mid-70s

It's a cool but refreshing start on Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Be sure to grab a jacket on your way out the door.

Expect more clouds than sunshine, but temperatures will be warmer than on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s across DFW.

Rain chances stay away, but there will be the chance for isolated storms and a pop-up shower or two, mainly south of DFW, on Friday.

Looking ahead to Mother's Day weekend, our best chance for scattered storms arrives on Sunday as a cold front moves through. As of now, severe weather is not expected.

This cold front won't really cool DFW down much as highs stay in the low 80s on Monday, but there will be a slight drop in humidity. Temperatures next week will quickly warm up to near 90° by Tuesday.