15-year-old charged after allegedly fatally shooting another teen from behind in Dallas, police say

A 15-year-old is facing manslaughter charges after allegedly shooting and killing another teen last week, the Dallas Police Department said.

According to DPD, at about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call for service in the 8200 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Officers learned that two people, 18-year-old Cristopher Nevarez and a 15-year-old boy, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle after being shot at a different location.

Police said Nevarez was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and was in critical condition. The 15-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the hand.

Investigators determined that the 15-year-old shot Nevarez from behind while sitting in a car and then shot himself in the hand.

On Oct. 5, the 15-year-old was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Oct. 7, police said Nevarez died from his injuries, leading to charges being upgraded to manslaughter against the 15-year-old, whose name will not be released due to his age, police said.

The 15-year-old remains in custody as the investigation continues.