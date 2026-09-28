Man critically injured after argument leads to shooting, Dallas police say

A man has been critically wounded after an argument led to a shooting in Dallas, authorities confirmed Monday morning.

Dallas Police told CBS News Texas that around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 9800 Scyene Road after neighbors called to report a shooting involving two men who were arguing.

Witness told police that one of those men pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing the scene.

Police said the shooting victim, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect is still wanted.

No other details have been revealed at this time; we'll update as more information becomes available.