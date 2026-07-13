Flash flooding hits North Texas as heavy rain moves through; temperatures to stay in 80s

It's a First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to the threat of disruptive rain and thunderstorms posing a flooding threat area-wide.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Tarrant County through 8:45 a.m. Parts of North Texas, including Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties, have picked up at least 3" of rain so far.

The heavy rain and storms should wind down Monday morning, with more scattered storms possible in the afternoon. If more thunderstorms move in, flooding issues will linger. Keep the rain gear handy.

More scattered storms are in the forecast from Monday afternoon into the middle of the week. With showers and storms in the forecast and more cloud cover, temperatures will stay below average in the 80s.

By the end of the workweek, North Texas will dry out, and temperatures will heat right back up.