Dallas couple among those missing in Nepal after deadly floods and mudslides

Rescue teams are searching for hundreds of missing people along the Nepal-China border Thursday after devastating floods and mudslides swept through communities, killing at least 360 people.

The head of Nepal's tourism board told CBS News that 65 U.S. nationals were among the more than 1,400 missing in Nepal and Tibet. And Thursday afternoon, CBS News Texas confirmed that a North Texas couple hasn't been found.

According to family members, Madhu Ahuja and Deepak Ahuja were on a religious pilgrimage to Mount Kailash for Deepak's 60th birthday. They were traveling with the Isha Foundation in "Group S3."

The couple was at the Gyirong Port Immigration Center when the floods hit and has been missing ever since.

The family told CBS News Texas that they learned the news from the Isha Foundation and have been contacting local and international officials, and search parties in an effort to find the Ahujas.

Both Madhu Ahuja and Deepak Ahuja have lived in Dallas for over 30 years.