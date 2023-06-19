Dallas store clerk shot and killed at 7-Eleven, suspect at large

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police found a store clerk shot and injured while responding to a shooting at a 7-Eleven in West Dallas Monday morning.

The store clerk, 54-year-old Nathaniel Ogbolu, was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say an unknown Black male went inside the 7-Eleven and pointed a gun at Ogbolu, demanding money. The suspect reportedly shot him several times before he was able to open the cash register.

The suspect ran from the convenience store on foot, according to police, who say he also shot a witness at the location.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact Detective David Grubbs at (214) 671-3675 or by email at david.grubbsjr@ dallaspolice.gov.