While Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson is setting records, he's also giving back to the community

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Stars forward Jason Robertson set a Dallas team record with over 100 points this season.

He's has scored 40 goals in back-to-back seasons.

At 23, he's one of the NHL's quickest rising stars. He's also just the second Filipino American to ever play in the National Hockey League.

Not only does he love being an ambassador for inclusion in the sport, he wants to be a role model for other Asian Americans and young people of Asian descent.

But what really defines Robertson is his nonstop commitment to giving back to kids who need it most. This season, he hosted his first toy drive, along with the Dallas Stars Foundation, at Children's Medical Center Dallas.

He also used the American Airlines Center to host his JR Heroes – for kids whose parents have served or are serving in the military. Some of the kids, unfortunately, have had parents pass away in the line of duty.

Perhaps, Robertson knows the power of helping others, because others have helped his younger brother Nick. Nick was born on one of the darkest days in our nation's history, 9/11.

While our country was in chaos, the Robertson family had a totally separate crisis.

Nick was born three months premature. Needing a blood transfusion, the people waiting in line to give blood ushered Nick's father Hugh Robertson up to the front of the line. Not only did Nick survive, he's thrived, and he has followed Jason into the NHL. At 21, Nick plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

And now you know Jason as more than just the rare sight of an Asian American player in the National Hockey League. He lives to make a positive impact on the live of others.

Jason is a nominee for the NHL's King Clancy Trophy. Every NHL team nominates one player for the award. It's given to the player demonstrates compassion on and off the ice and makes invaluable contributions to the community.