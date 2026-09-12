Overnight shooting in Dallas sends 6 to the hospital, police say

Six people are in the hospital after Dallas Police say a shooting unfolded overnight.

The department said it happened around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, along the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive. According to officers, unknown suspects shot several rounds.

Of the six people hospitalized, Dallas Police said one person was in critical condition as of publication.

The department said the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.