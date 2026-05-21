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Juvenile critically injured after allegedly being shot by 66-year-old Dallas man, police say

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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A 66-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at two juveniles, resulting in one of them being taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Dallas Police Department confirmed Thursday.

According to the department, at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the shooting in the 6300 block of Godfrey Avenue.

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Victor Burnett, 66, faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting juvenile.  Dallas Police Department

Investigators said that a suspect, later identified as Victor Burnett, shot at two juveniles for an undisclosed reason and then left the scene. One of the juveniles was struck and critically injured. That juvenile was taken to the hospital, where they remain, police said.

The victim's name or age has not been released at this time. 

Police said the suspect, Burnett, was later located and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing. 

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