Dallas shooting leaves 1 man dead, no gunman in custody

DALLAS – A man has died following a shooting in Dallas.

Police were notified around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 that there was a shooting victim at Mesquite area hospital.

Investigation revealed that the shooting took place in the 10500 block of Lake June Road. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

There is no information about a motive or potential gunman.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.