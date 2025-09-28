Dallas service dog vanishes while in Rover sitter's care; owner pleads for her return: "She is my everything. She is my family."

Dallas service dog vanishes while in Rover sitter's care: "She is my everything. She is my family."

Dallas service dog vanishes while in Rover sitter's care: "She is my everything. She is my family."

Dallas service dog vanishes while in Rover sitter's care: "She is my everything. She is my family."

A certified service dog went missing in Dallas while in the care of a Rover pet sitter. More than a month later, the pup's owner is still holding out hope that she'll be found alive.

"Every day, I do something to continue her search," said Anna Lazareva. "We make fliers and posters."

Lazareva's desperate search continues for her beloved 12-year-old certified service dog, Bonya.

"I got her when she was three months old," said Lazareva. "We were moving a lot during the last 12 years to different countries and three different cities. She was always with us every step of the life."

Lazareva booked a stay at a dog sitter's house on the Rover app while she visited her home country of Russia with her son.

"I found out that my dog escaped the backyard," Lazareva said. "There was a hole in the fence, and she was left unattended."

Lazareva isn't alone. Hundreds of pet owners share similar stories on Reddit of Rover sitters losing their pets.

"In the case of Bonya, our team is working diligently to assist by funding printed flyers, posting on pet-finding platforms that alert local shelters, vets, and rescue groups, offering a significant reward for the found pet," Rover said in a statement to CBS News Texas. "The pet provider involved has been deactivated."

Reward offered for Dallas service dog that went missing in Rover sitter's care

Lazareva is offering a $5,000 reward for Bonya's safe return, along with $1,000 from Rover, for a total of $6,000.

"I have severe anxiety," said Lazareva. "Lately, it got worse. She was my service dog to help me with anxiety, and she would calm me down."

Lazareva said her anxiety has been compounded by Bonya's absence.

"She is my service dog," Lazareva said. "She is my everything. She is my family. I can't imagine how I can live without her. I miss her so much. Please send her back."

The six-pound chihuahua is microchipped and was last seen along Lakeside Drive in Duncanville.

Some tips from Dallas Animal Services on how to pick a dog sitter include: