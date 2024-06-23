Dallas Self-Care Summer Festival features 60 minority or women-owned local businesses

DALLAS — Life can get hectic at times, and organizers of the Dallas Self-Care Summer Festival want to make sure people have time to relax and focus on their well-being.

The heat of summer weather gave people an opportunity to cool down while they slowed down to find their inner Zen at Lofty Spaces.

Briana August founded the Dallas Self-Care Festival in 2022 to help people coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We don't believe self-care is selfish at all. Whether you're taking care of your financial self, your personal self, there's a lot of different things we have here," August said. "We have a range of everything from self-care, beauty, we have people focused on wellness. We have mental health providers, so we have a little bit of everything."

The festival featured 60 minority or women-owned local businesses, such as Dallas Pro Aesthetics, founded by Mika Toussaint.

"Who else needs the most self-care than us minority women that work really hard, and we take care of everyone else," Toussaint said.

The Self-Care Summer Festival not only had vendors inside but more outside as well. If you missed Sunday's event, you can go to another one later this year.

"We have three events each year. The first is a Galantine's event. Then we have the Summer Self-Care Festival. We'll have a fall event in November of 2024," August said. "We'll be announcing the date soon. That event is usually right before the holidays to get you in the mode of holiday shopping and shopping local for a lot of your Christmas gifts."

"We do so much in the world, but the only way we can go out there and be superstars is if we fill our own cups up first, right? Self-love is very important," Toussaint said.

From skincare and essential oils to candles and massages, people walked into their own slice of heaven while slowing down to take care of each other.