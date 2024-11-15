Dallas restaurateur Al Biernat dies at 69, community remembers his legacy

NORTH TEXAS – The owner of one of Dallas' most quintessential steakhouses has passed away at the age of 69.

Al Biernat battled a rare form of ALS. Now, love and support for the beloved restaurateur is pouring in.

"I've been to many wonderful restaurants all over the world and I'm telling you, there was no better restaurateur than Al Biernat," longtime customer Tracy Turner said.

"When you came into this restaurant you always felt like you were home, and he made you feel special," longtime customer Darryl Tyson said.

Director of Operations Brad Fuller said no one is more deserving of the kind words than his uncle.

At 18, the restaurateur got his start working as a bartender at a lounge and disco in Aspen. He went on to open The Palm in Houston and later became the general manager at The Palm in Dallas.

"I started working with him when I was 16 at The Palm," Fuller said. "I learned everything from him, and I fell in love with the business. He took a chance on me when I was 21 to be his right-hand man when he opened his namesake restaurant, which is just amazing to me."

Over the years, numerous celebrities have stopped in, but Fuller says to Al, every customer was just as important. It's what kept them coming back.

Fred Adams' first date with his wife was here, they were married here, and celebrated special occasions here.

"My birthday is always Texas-OU weekend," Adams said. "I called Al. Can I get a two-top? He goes, 'I don't know how we'll do it but get down here and we'll find it.' He was a very special man."

Earlier this year, Biernat's family publicly announced he'd been diagnosed with a rare form of ALS.

"To watch him decline in a way where he couldn't speak to anyone and he couldn't eat and couldn't walk and be here and do what he loved was really, really hard," Fuller said.

In September, Biernat posted on Facebook for the last time, still staying positive and writing, "I have a blessed life in this world, with a loving wife, and a beautiful family and many wonderful and caring friends. I am grateful!"

"That's how he lived, that's how he lived life," Fuller said. "His entire life he really, truly cared about people."