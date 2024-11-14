Al Biernat, Dallas steakhouse icon, dies after short battle with ALS

Dallas restaurateur Al Biernat has died after a battle with ALS, the restaurant announced Thursday morning. He was 69.

Biernat founded popular steakhouse Al Biernat's in 1998 after moving to Dallas from Aspen, Colorado.

The restaurant said his battle with ALS was short and he died peacefully with his family by his side.

What is ALS disease

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a neurological disease that impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The restaurant's social media page thanked Biernat for this leadership with a promise to carry on his legacy.

"His passion, dedication, and warmth created a dining experience unlike any other, one that felt like coming home to family. For our team, Al was a constant inspiration, instilling in each of us a commitment to excellence, a genuine love for hospitality, and a belief in the power of a shared meal. His legacy lives on in every dish we serve, every guest we greet, and every memory created within these walls."

Al Biernat's opened its first location in the Oak Lawn neighborhood in 1998 then opened a second location, Al Biernat's North, in Far North Dallas, in 2017.

The steakhouse prides itself on its strong family business philosophy and loyal staff, with some working there since its inception 26 years ago, according to its website.