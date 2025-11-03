Dallas residents push to save City Hall amid growing concerns over its future

A packed room on Monday night made one thing clear: many residents want to save Dallas City Hall.

Two Dallas City Council members, Cara Mendelsohn and Paul Ridley, hosted a public listening session to hear from residents before a decision is made in the coming weeks about the future of the 1970s-era building.

Public listening session highlights support for preserving City Hall

Prior to Monday, there have been multiple discussions on the city council to decide City Hall's fate, including admitting that the building has $100 to $300 million in damages.

Architects, preservationists, and longtime Dallas residents filled the room, calling the building a work of art and a landmark worth protecting.

"It is a work of art in its totality," one speaker said.

"It's a beautiful building — let's keep it," another added.

"This building needs to be saved," said a third.

Preservation Dallas calls for transparency amid speculation about City Hall's future

Preservation Dallas Executive Director Sarah Crain said there's been a lot of speculation about City Hall's fate — but not enough facts.

"There seems to be a lot of momentum on an issue that doesn't have a lot of facts," Crain said. "What's really interesting, and almost ironic, is that it was designed on the interior to be transparent. And I think that's what the people are looking for tonight."

Ridley reminded the crowd that voters already approved money to renovate the building.

"Seven million dollars was voted by the residents of Dallas to be used to renovate City Hall in 17 bond programs," Ridley said. "It has not been spent."

Some in the audience questioned the city's timeline.

"Why the rush? That hasn't been explained," one resident said, drawing applause.

Mendelsohn agreed the council shouldn't move too fast.

"It takes nine months to get a procurement done in Dallas," she said. "I can't believe we wouldn't take that much time to understand the data."

Residents also voiced frustration over what they described as a lack of transparency.

"I don't want City Hall sacrificed for a 20-year arena and maybe a casino," one speaker said.

The City Council's Finance Committee meets again on Tuesday, when City Hall will be back on the agenda.