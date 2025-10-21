Dallas leaders to discuss state of city hall, repairs costing up to $345 million

Making repairs to Dallas City Hall could cost up to $345 million, according to a new estimate from the city.

City leaders will discuss repairs to their workplace Tuesday at 1 p.m. In the presentation posted ahead of the meeting, council members will have the option of living with the issues, fixing the issues, or moving to a new building.

The 47-year-old, 1 million sq. ft. building located at 1500 Marilla St. serves as the location for city council meetings, boards and commissions and various other civic functions, according to the presentation. It also houses 26 city department operations.

Pictures in the presentation that will be shown to city leaders on Tuesday show water leaks throughout the building – in ceilings, garages and electrical areas. The photos also show some parts of the building that are in disrepair, like a broken emergency generator and crumbling concrete.

The presentation also noted that deferred maintenance impacts daily operations. Emergency repairs often disrupt city operations, noting the 911 call center flooding.

In Fiscal Year 2025, there were 833 maintenance requests for plumbing issues, the presentation said. There were also 627 requests for electrical issues and 267 requests for HVAC issues.

City council members have the following options:

Continuing to operate as is. This was identified by the city as the most expensive path as deferred maintenance will grow, leading to more frequent and costly failures. Risks include property damage, service disruptions and potential temporary closures. The city said that emergency repairs cost significantly more than planned investments.

Repairing the building, which would cost $152 to $345 million. This would be funded through selling surplus assets, annual budgets and/or future bond programs, the city said.

Lease, sell, redevelop or construct a new city hall. The city referred to Fort Worth's new city hall as an example

Locations being considered in Dallas are: