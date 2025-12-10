Dallas shifts DEI to "Drivers of Opportunity" amid federal funding pressure

Amid federal pressure, the Dallas City Council has shifted its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to a new framework, aiming to safeguard funding while continuing efforts to support racial equity, minority contracting, and community resources citywide.

"I ran on racial equity in my community — it's important," said Dallas council member Maxie Johnson. "And this was a tough decision."

The change is geared to avoid losing federal funding from the Trump administration.

This comes after Arlington voted not to reinstate its LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination ordinance on Tuesday night after months of debate.

Dallas' DEI became the DO Policy — Drivers of Opportunity.

Dallas City Councilman Jaime Resendez and others on Wednesday, spoke against federal orders to end DEI municipal outreach efforts with diversity, equity and inclusion projects.

"I'm not afraid to say diversity, equity and inclusion," said Adam Bazaldua, a Dallas council member. "I think it's still a priority, and the work will continue, and the people we serve in the southern sector will have resources in an equitable manner."

What the Drivers of Opportunity policy means for Dallas

According to the city, DO identifies a "set of core drivers of opportunity, including gainful employment, high-quality education, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, healthy environments and access to healthcare, and public safety and wellbeing. Critically, this new Framework shifts the City's focus from 'what holds us back' to thinking about 'what moves us forward.'"

"I oppose any federal mandate that directs local governments to distance themselves from racial equity work," Resendez said.

Dallas' new deck park is one example of city equity: its location on the Oak Cliff side, its use of minority contracting, that won't go away — but calling it an example of DEI will.

How DRIVE updates the old Business Inclusion and Development program

The city will also implement the Dallas Regional and Inclusive Vendor Enterprises (DRIVE) Policy to establish a "federally compliant, data-driven framework to expand opportunities for small and local businesses across the region."

The city says DRIVE will update the old Business Inclusion and Development program by matching eligibility with Small Business Administration size rules, improving regional cooperation, and setting realistic participation goals based on the market.

DRIVE, according to the city, aims to make it easier for vendors to get contracts, help businesses grow over the long term, and create a more competitive bidding process—all while following new federal rules.